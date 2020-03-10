(The Center Square) – The Georgia House passed a fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday, sending the spending plan to the Senate.
The House's budget – presented as House Bill 793 – maintains previous cuts to mental health, rural health care and the criminal justice system. It provides half of the anticipated $2,000 teacher raise proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
“The budget is a lot like an iceberg,” said England, R-Auburn. “It's easy to focus on the exposed bright peaks that are above the surface, but beneath the water lies about nine-tenths of that iceberg.”
At $28.1 billion, the proposed 2021 budget is about $556 million more than the 2020 budget. However, budget writers were tasked with reducing spending by 6 percent under Kemp's directive.
The governor released his proposal for the spending reductions to lawmakers at the beginning of the legislative session. Each chamber has to review the plan and make their recommendations.
Kemp proposed using the revenue difference to fund a $2,000 raise for teachers, part of his campaign promise to Georgians.
Education always has taken the biggest chunk of the state’s funding at $10.7 billion.
The House version of the bill gives teachers a 2.7 percent raise of $1,000.
Also, $24.7 million has been set aside to hire more school counselors. Another $6.2 million will be used to give school nurses, lunchroom workers and bus drivers a raise.
House budget writers restored funds for public defenders, accountability courts and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Nearly $3 million was reallocated to GBI. The agency should be able to hire a dozen more forensic scientists and four lab technicians to address testing backlogs with the reallocation.
The House restored $3 million of the cuts proposed by Kemp to the Criminal Justice Coordination Council and $2.11 million to the accountability courts. The program provides offenders rehabilitation and other alternatives to incarceration and saves the state millions in inmate costs. The bill also keeps $2.7 million to hire 22 public defenders.
More than $140 million was allocated for state employee raises with a focus on recruitment and retention.
About $8.6. million was restored to the budget for grants to local health departments and the Mercer School of Medicine and Morehouse School of Medicine.
In a move projected to save Georgia farmers about $166 million, the House kept $4.4 million for agricultural research. The experiments are aimed at preventing crop diseases and other issues farmers face.
The budget also looks to restore about $2.8 million for mental-health services. The funding will add 44 beds to drug rehab facilities and fill 22 positions at the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, said the budget process is one of the most impactful parts of the job.
“Specifically, much of the work in behavioral health developmental disabilities, addiction or foster care or veterans,” she said. “When you look at the funding that went there and the dollars that went across those agencies to actually work to meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable Georgians is so very, very important.”