(The Center Square) – While Georgia public health officials work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they also have had to examine ways to staunch the effects of the pandemic on the department's budget.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee's Human Development and Public Health Subcommittee she wanted to maintain funding for local public health boards, cancer and HIV/AIDS treatment and to retain staff.
"I think a lot of the work we're doing in public health, not only is addressing COVID … it's actually ensuring that we address some of the health disparities that may lead to the balances we're seeing and where cases of COVID are occurring," Toomey told the subcommittee Wednesday.
Gov. Brian Kemp told state agencies last week that they must reduce spending for the 2021 fiscal year by 11 percent to make up revenue loss resulting from the response to the pandemic.
Fiscal year net tax collections through May were down 4 percent compared with the previous fiscal year. The fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30. So far, for fiscal year 2020, net tax collection has reached $20.81 billion – about $860,000 less than what was collected through May last year.
With the 11 percent reductions, the Department of Public Health is looking at cutting spending by about $30 million.
Toomey wants lawmakers to restore about $1.5 million in the budget by canceling employee furloughs and to trim cuts to county health boards grants from 14 percent to 11 percent to restore $3.8 million.
"I really would like to lessen the impact on our county health departments that are working hard right now to support our work on COVID, as well as other issues," she said.
Toomey also wants budget writers to consider reducing cuts to the Ponce De Leon Center, an HIV/AIDS clinic that is part of the Grady Health System, and the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education, both in Atlanta.
Georgia has the highest rate of HIV infections among adults and adolescents in the nation.
"I was informed by Grady of the potential impact of this grant," she said. "If there's any way we can restore that, we'd like to do that."
Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, also asked lawmakers to consider rolling back the agency's proposed cuts for mental health services and addiction treatment programs.
Dunwoody resident Phil Woody, whose son has a severe brain injury, asked lawmakers Monday to keep waivers for family support and community services for people with disabilities.
Fitzgerald also asked lawmakers to reconsider cuts to a nonwaiver community access program and has asked for $2.7 million for 125 new waivers.