(The Center Square) – A hate crime bill at the center of Georgia's legislative session is making its way through the state Senate with new language that protects law enforcement officers against discrimination.
The Senate will deliberate the measure this week.
When the Legislature reconvened last week, there was a bipartisan push to pass House Bill 426, which, until Friday, had been stalled in the Senate since March 2019.
It passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, where Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, sponsored an amendment that added first responders to the class of people protected by the bill.
"There are wives of police officers who have been quoted in the newspaper telling their husbands do not bring the police cruiser home and park in it our driveway because we are afraid we''re going to be targeted because you are a law enforcement officer," Cowert said.
The measure raises the penalty for crimes that are committed based on discrimination. The bill, which passed the House in March 2019, came to the forefront in the now-resumed legislative session after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed in south Georgia during an altercation where one of the suspects allegedly used a racial slur.
Two residents attended Friday's Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to urge lawmakers not to pass the amendment to the bill. Critics of the new version of the bill said it prioritizes law enforcement and first responders over people.
"This is a literal endorsement of state-sponsored dehumanization of black people," Rev. James Woodall, state president of the Georgia NAACP, said Friday. "This truly cannot be a good faith attempt to save Georgian lives."
The amended bill would increase sentencing for crimes that target victims based on race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability, and their status of being a first responder.
The Senate Judiciary amendment extends the protections to firefighters, emergency medical technicians and peace officers, which includes police, corrections officers and investigators.
"This amended version of House Bill 426 is harmful and undermines the purpose of hate crime legislation," the Senate Democratic Caucus said in a statement. "Hate crime legislation is meant to protect those who suffer from a violent personal or property-related crime that is motivated by a bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity. By including professional affiliation as a protected class, Senate Republicans have decided to ignore the cries of Georgians who are pleading for justice."
Under HB 426, defendants who are found guilty of a low-level misdemeanor could face three months to a year in prison and would have to pay a $5,000 fine. High level or violent misdemeanors could result in a sentence between six months to a year, and felony offenses would result in a minimum of two years, both with the $5,000 fine.
If the Senate passes the bill, it would be sent back to the House for approval before being placed on Gov. Brian Kemp's desk.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Wednesday unveiled his proposal for a stand-alone hate crime bill that would offer added protection for people who participate in freedom of speech and civil rights activity and has harsher penalties than HB 426.
The NAACP and other civil rights organizations also have criticized Duncan's bill for not doing enough to address racial injustices.