(The Center Square) – Civil unrest was the center of the discussion in the Georgia Senate on Monday, while thousands of people rallied outside the state Capitol with signs in support of black lives.
The ongoing demonstrations and a series of events, including the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed in south Georgia, has reignited a push for a bipartisan hate crimes law.
"Today, we stand on the precipice of history's judgment. There are thousands of people outside this building right now asking us to act," said Sen. Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth. "The demands of the people we represent are long, and we need to remember at every step, virtuous."
The General Assembly has 11 days to handle the business of the state after returning Monday from a three-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Karinshak, like many others in the chamber Monday, urged the Senate to pass House Bill 426 during the session.
The measure raises the penalty for crimes that are committed based on the victim's race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability. The House approved the bill in March 2019, but it has stalled in the Senate since then.
Discussions about the bill resurfaced in November after authorities intercepted a high school student's alleged plans to attack parishioners at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville. A harder push for the measure came in May after the national outcry over Arbery's death.
Arbery was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick in February when, video footage shows, he was confronted by father-and-son duo Gregory and Travis McMichael. Arbery was shot and killed during a fight over Travis McMichael's shotgun. The father and son were arrested in May and are facing murder and aggravated assault charges.
The death of George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis Police on Memorial Day, has sparked weeks of protests, looting and more tension with police in Georgia. Demonstrations reached a boiling point in Atlanta over the weekend after the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night.
Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, said Monday that Floyd and Brooks' deaths should not be lumped with Arbery's case.
Robertson, who heads the Fraternal Order of Police Georgia State Lodge, said law enforcement officers "do not hate."
"Those that do don't make it. When they walk in the door and get the job, they go through psychological examinations," said Robertson, who added he spent part of his career as an implicit bias instructor. "They go through physical examinations. They have as long or longer probationary periods than anybody."
It is too early to know what the next action on HB 426 will be, but demonstrators promise to rally around the state Capitol in Atlanta until lawmakers tackle "systemic criminal justice."
The measure is part of a 12-bill criminal justice reform legislative package launched by Georgia House Democrats.