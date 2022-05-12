(The Center Square) – A record number of Georgians continue to cast ballots in the state's 2022 primary election during the early voting period.
Through Wednesday, May 11, during the second week of early voting for Georgia’s 2022 primary election, nearly 270,000 Georgians cast early votes. The numbers are a 159% increase from the primary in 2020 and a 235% increase from 2018.
Georgia has had a record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surpassing 2018’s volume on the first day of primary voting by nearly three times and doubling the volume of 2020. It has continued its record-setting pace.
“The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in an announcement.
This year’s primary features several high-profile races, including a heated Republican gubernatorial primary and a high-profile U.S. Senate primary.
Four candidates, including former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, are challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. The winner of the Republican primary faces Democrat Stacey Abrams, a former state lawmaker who lost to Kemp four years ago.
Meanwhile, six Republicans, including University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker, are seeking the chance to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia.