(The Center Square) – COVID-19 scares have halted the lawmaking process at the Georgia General Assembly until further notice, state leaders announced Thursday.
The 2020 session will be suspended after Friday, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston said in a joint statement.
“We continue to urge calm and appropriate responses to the coronavirus situation. However, the current environment demands that we take additional preventative action,” Duncan said. “Speaker Ralston and I are working diligently to ensure that, at the appropriate time, the General Assembly resumes its critically important work.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 39 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
It is not clear when state lawmakers will return to work, but both chambers passed the $27.4 billion amended fiscal year 2020 state budget Thursday and voted to expedite sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp. It included $100 million to fight COVID-19, which has killed one Georgian and infected 30 others.
Still on the table is the fiscal 2021 budget, which covers state spending starting July 1.
“We do not take this action lightly, but after discussions with Gov. Kemp, we feel this is a prudent measure which will ensure an orderly legislative session,” Ralston said. “I appreciate very much the cooperation of Lt. Gov. Duncan, and working together, our House and Senate stand ready to support the state’s response to the coronavirus. We look forward to resuming the legislative session and returning to the people’s business.”
Kemp also held a news conference on Thursday, where he was joined by other state and local officials. The governor has suspended nonessential travel and will be allowing most state employees to work from home.
“This is the right thing to do,” Kemp said. “This arrangement will prevent substantial disruption of service to our constituents and mitigate risk. We will be sending out guidance to all agency leaders to ensure that they have the right plans in place for implementation.”
The departments of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Corrections, Juvenile Justice and Veterans Services facilities will suspend visitation, except for next of kin in end-of-life situations, until April 10.
“These populations are in close contact, some with underlying health conditions that – if exposed to COVID-19 – could result in serious medical problems or cause widespread infection to those in close proximity,” Kemp said.