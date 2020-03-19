(The Center Square) – The entire Georgia General Assembly is under quarantine orders after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.
Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, said he first felt symptoms March 10 and got tested for the respiratory disease Saturday. But his test results did not come back until Wednesday, two days after he attended a one-day session of the General Assembly.
Now all 55 members of the state senate and their employees have been advised by public health officials to self-quarantine for 14 days. House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, advised all House members and staff to do the same.
Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also are warning members of the public who frequent the capitol to take precautions.
“At this time, we ask for privacy for the patient and continue to encourage the public to follow the recommendations established by state, local and federal health care professionals,” President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R-Gainesville; Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton; and Minority Leader Steve Henson, D-Tucker, said in a joint statement.
Lawmakers met at the capitol in Atlanta on Monday, where they voted in favor of a public health declaration that gives Gov. Brian. Kemp the ability to bypass legislative approvals for a quicker response to the health crisis. Nine members of the senate were absent that day.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Public Health has identified 197 cases in the state as of Wednesday afternoon, including three deaths.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who leads the Senate, and Ralston suspended the legislative session Friday as cases of COVID-19 started to rise in the state.
Duncan said in a statement Wednesday afternoon he is happy with how the health pandemic is being handled. He too will be self-quarantine for 14 days.
“These are difficult times and there is a lot of uncertainty, but I am proud of Georgia’s response to COVID-19,” he said.