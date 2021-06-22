(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Georgia have stayed on the rise more than six weeks after the Colonial Pipeline attack.
The average gas price in the state is $2.89 per gallon for regular fuel and $3.55 per gallon for premium fuel, AAA reports show. On May 4, a few days before the Colonial hack, the average regular fuel price was $2.70 cents per gallon, 19 cents less than today.
The Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline reported a ransomware attack on May 7, resulting in a temporary shutdown and a spike in gas prices. As a result, some gas stations across the state saw fuel shortages.
Colonial Pipeline's 5,500-mile system is the largest refined products pipeline system in the U.S. It provides about 45% of the fuel on the East Coast between Texas and New York.
Georgia's average gas prices shot up 17 cents from the previous week within days of the attack. Still, Georgia's gas prices remain below the national average of $3.06 per gallon, and the state's prices have dipped from a week ago. The average gallon of gas last week was $2.91, just 2 cents less than a month ago.
The average gas price in Georgia a year ago was $1.91 per gallon.
According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, fuel demand is trending upward, but prices could be higher. AAA officials said rising gasoline stock levels have contributed to mostly stable gas prices across the country.
"Despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks," AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said. "During this same period, the national gas price average has only increased four cents."
AAA reports show that the highest gas prices in the state are in Clay County, the fifth-least populous county in Georgia. The average gas prices in Clay today are $3.19 per gallon, 13 cents above the national average. Green and Taliaferro counties' gas prices are also above the national average at $3.10 per gallon and $3.12, respectively.
Georgians in Pierce County will pay an average of $2.65 per gallon for gas today, 24 cents below the state average and 41 cents below the national average. In addition, gas prices in several southeastern counties are below the state level, including Ware, Baldwin and Appling counties.
The state's motor fuel excise tax rate is 28.7 cents a gallon. Local fuel tax varies by county.