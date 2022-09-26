(The Center Square) — The federal government awarded more than $3.5 million in grants to Georgia fire departments in September.
The money is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. The money goes to fire departments, state fire training academies and emergency medical service organizations.
In September, the federal government awarded grants to 15 organizations in The Peach State. The awards range from $4,995 to Franklin County for operations and safety to $832,371 to the city of Cochran in Bleckley County for vehicle acquisition.
"We are so thankful to receive these grants," WFXL quoted Atkinson County Fire Department Chief/EMA Director Robbie Stone as saying. "They have allowed our department to grow and assure our citizens there will be quality equipment available to assist in any emergency."
The awards follow $1.7 million in grants to 18 Georgia organizations the feds announced in August. Last month’s grants ranged from $13,428 for the city of Gordon in Wilkinson County for operations and safety to $372,727 for DeKalb County for operations and safety.
In 2022, the feds have awarded 1,839 grants under the program, totaling more than $322.8 million. Since 2001, the program has given out roughly $7.1 billion in grants to first-responder organizations.
In 2021, Georgia organizations received 40 grants totaling nearly $5.7 million. In 2020, Georgia departments received 50 grants totaling more than $7.9 million.