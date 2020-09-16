(The Center Square) – A rural town in Georgia no longer will be losing its biggest employer, at least for the next four months.
The D. Ray James Federal Corrections Facility, which was scheduled to close this month, will remain open until January, Georgia Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said.
"We were able to secure a contract extension at D. Ray James Federal Corrections Facility in Folkston," Carter said. "The facility is responsible for hundreds of jobs and is part of the backbone of the local economy."
The private prison is an economic lifeline for the town of about 4,000 residents between Waycross and Jacksonville, Fla.
Folkston Mayor Lee Gowen said the city could lose millions of dollars in revenue if the prison closes because of lost sewer-and-water fees. The prison facility makes up nearly half of Folkston's water-and-sewage system, Gowen told The Center Square last month.
Because of the closure announcement, the city had to place a state-required system upgrade on hold. The upgrade could cost Folkston between $10 million to $12 million, Gowen said.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said last month it decided to let its contract with GEO Group "naturally expire" because more bed space was available at BOP-managed prisons. Space became available in federal public prisons because vulnerable inmates were released in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr directed BOP in March to transfer nonviolent inmates who were at higher risk for COVID-19 complications to home confinement.
BOP has placed 7,600 federal offenders in home confinement since then. The 1,500 prisoners at the Folkston facility do not qualify because they are not U.S. citizens.
BOP has not slowed down the transfers, said Dr. Richard Smith, a dentist at D. Ray. Since the closure was announced, Smith said some of the 316 employees have left, scrambling to secure employment ahead of the previous Sept. 30 deadline. The remaining employees are breathing a sigh of relief.
"Everybody was very happy. It was unexpected," Smith said. "We thought we'd be done a week from now. Hopefully, we'll get another contract here, and people can come back if they want to."
Gowen said he has reached out to Carter's office about exploring other prison contracts for the facility. Carter said he is actively working to secure a long-term extension or alternative contracts.
"It would be devastating for the area if the facility shut down and the programs were moved elsewhere," Carter said.