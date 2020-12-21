(The Center Square) – Georgia collected 1.6% more in tax revenue during the first nine months of 2020 than in the same period in 2019 despite the economic challenges caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia was one of only 10 states to see a year-over-year increase in tax revenue through three quarters, according to analysis from the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit.
State tax collections declined by 4.4% on average nationwide through the end of September compared with the first nine months in 2019.
In November, net tax collections in Georgia were up 8.3% compared with November 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp said.
Georgia collected about $1.96 billion in net tax revenue in November – about a $150.9 million increase in collections. Year-to-date collects were $10.1 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of $551.1 million – or 5.7%.
Individual income tax collections increased by nearly $128.7 million – or 14.3% – in November compared with November 2019. Individual income tax refunds were up $3.4 million – or 6.3% – and individual tax estimated payments increased by about $3 million – or 25.2 % – from last year.
Net sales and use tax collection in November decreased by $6.6 million – or 1.3% – compared with November 2019. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments went up by $65.6 million – or 12.4%.
In November, corporate income tax collections increased by $11.5 million – or 284% – compared with November 2019, when corporate tax revenue was $4 million.