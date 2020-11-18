(The Center Square) – Georgia election officials recovered two more memory cards with missing votes amid the hand recount and audit of the presidential election.
Officials confirmed Wednesday a memory card with 284 votes was discovered Tuesday evening in Walton County and another with 293 votes was found in Douglas County.
With the discovery of the cards, President Donald Trump netted 176 votes in Walton County, and presumptive president-elect Joe Biden netted 78 votes in Douglas County. The margin between Biden and Trump, as of Wednesday morning, stood at 12,781 votes, with Biden carrying the state over Trump, Georgia voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling said.
The hand recount, which started a week ago, is scheduled to be completed by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Sterling said 112 of Georgia’s 159 counties have noticed single-digit counting deviations and 13 have seen deviations in the teens. County elections officials are working to balance out the numbers before the deadline.
On Tuesday, election workers in Fayette County discovered a memory card with 2,755 votes. All of the votes on the memory cards were scanned but not reported to the elections reporting system.
A sealed box with 2,600 votes also was discovered in Floyd County during the hand tallying. Election workers in the county also over recorded a box of provisional ballots. Both discoveries will change the county’s final results, which would have be recertified.
The state has only tens of thousands of votes remaining to count, with 4.96 million of the 5 million votes recounted as of Wednesday morning. Sterling said larger counties may take a longer time to complete the tallies. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger must certify the election by Friday.
Election workers also have found discrepancies while completing the hand recount. Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer said a monitor found 9,626 votes that were labeled incorrectly in DeKalb County.
“One batch was labeled 10,707 for Biden and 13 for Trump – an improbable margin even by DeKalb standards,” Shafer said. “The actual count for the batch was 1,081 for Biden and 13 for Trump.”
Sterling said the votes were recorded correctly, so the DeKalb County discovery was a “nonissue.”
“Again, we are doing an audit to validate what is in the system now, so there is no error. This is how the process works,” Sterling said. “Human beings are built to make mistakes, and that's why we have to have multiple layers on this and eyeballs looking at each one of these tally sheets.”