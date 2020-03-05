Georgia received a transparency score 85 on a recent review of state governments’ annual financial reports, putting the state in a tie for 14th-best among all 50 states, according to the policy institute Truth in Accounting (TIA).
States can earn a maximum score of 100 points on the TIA ranking. The categories in the analysis are a clean (passing) independent auditor opinion (50 points), no confusing deferred items (10 points), inclusion of retirement liabilities (10 points), timely publication within 100 days of a fiscal year’s end (10 points), online accessibility (five points), navigable links (five points), use of external auditor (five points) and pension data timing (five points).
On average, state transparency scores increased six points over the previous fiscal year due to requirements on including worker retirement liabilities, the TIA analysis found. The study used fiscal-year 2018 data, which was the latest year available.
States’ Financial Transparency Scores, From Best to Worst
|Rank
|State
|Auditor Opinion
|Deferred Items
|Off-Balance Sheet Liabilities
|Timeliness
|Accessibility
|Navigation
|External Auditors
|Pension Data Timing
|Total Transparency Score
|1
|Idaho
|50
|9
|10
|8
|3
|4
|2
|2
|88
|1
|North Dakota
|50
|9
|10
|8
|2
|5
|2
|2
|88
|1
|Nevada
|50
|8
|10
|6
|3
|4
|5
|2
|88
|4
|Utah
|50
|7
|10
|8
|4
|5
|2
|1
|87
|4
|Virginia
|50
|9
|10
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|87
|4
|West Virginia
|50
|5
|10
|8
|4
|3
|5
|2
|87
|4
|Wyoming
|50
|9
|8
|8
|3
|3
|5
|1
|87
|8
|Indiana
|50
|9
|10
|8
|3
|2
|2
|2
|86
|8
|Maine
|50
|7
|10
|8
|3
|4
|2
|2
|86
|8
|South Carolina
|50
|8
|6
|10
|4
|1
|5
|2
|86
|8
|Tennessee
|50
|9
|10
|8
|3
|4
|0
|2
|86
|8
|Oregon
|50
|9
|10
|8
|2
|3
|2
|2
|86
|8
|Washington
|50
|9
|8
|8
|3
|4
|2
|2
|86
|14
|Georgia
|50
|7
|10
|6
|3
|5
|2
|2
|85
|14
|Maryland
|50
|3
|10
|8
|2
|2
|5
|5
|85
|14
|Pennsylvania
|50
|7
|7
|8
|3
|5
|5
|0
|85
|14
|South Dakota
|50
|8
|10
|6
|4
|3
|2
|2
|85
|18
|Massachusetts
|50
|4
|10
|6
|3
|4
|5
|2
|84
|18
|Arizona
|50
|8
|10
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|84
|18
|Hawaii
|50
|5
|10
|8
|3
|1
|5
|2
|84
|21
|Delaware
|50
|4
|10
|8
|3
|1
|5
|2
|83
|21
|New York
|50
|9
|5
|8
|2
|2
|5
|2
|83
|23
|Iowa
|50
|8
|10
|8
|2
|2
|0
|2
|82
|23
|Kansas
|50
|9
|4
|8
|3
|1
|5
|2
|82
|23
|Mississippi
|50
|8
|10
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|82
|23
|New Hampshire
|50
|4
|10
|6
|4
|1
|5
|2
|82
|23
|Oklahoma
|50
|8
|5
|8
|2
|5
|2
|2
|82
|23
|Rhode Island
|50
|7
|10
|6
|3
|4
|0
|2
|82
|29
|Alabama
|50
|7
|7
|6
|2
|5
|2
|2
|81
|29
|Colorado
|50
|5
|10
|8
|2
|3
|2
|1
|81
|31
|Louisiana
|50
|7
|10
|6
|2
|1
|2
|2
|80
|31
|Texas
|50
|4
|9
|6
|4
|5
|0
|2
|80
|33
|Minnesota
|50
|0
|10
|8
|4
|5
|0
|2
|79
|33
|Montana
|50
|8
|9
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|79
|35
|Florida
|50
|8
|10
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|78
|35
|Wisconsin
|50
|5
|6
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|78
|37
|Kentucky
|50
|1
|10
|8
|2
|2
|2
|2
|77
|37
|Arkansas
|50
|7
|10
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|77
|39
|Ohio
|50
|6
|8
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|76
|40
|Michigan
|50
|8
|4
|6
|3
|2
|0
|2
|75
|41
|California
|50
|3
|10
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|72
|41
|Illinois
|50
|0
|10
|0
|4
|4
|2
|2
|72
|43
|New Jersey
|50
|0
|10
|0
|3
|4
|2
|2
|71
|44
|Missouri
|35
|7
|10
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|70
|45
|Alaska
|35
|9
|10
|4
|3
|4
|2
|2
|69
|46
|New Mexico
|35
|7
|10
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|63
|47
|Nebraska
|35
|5
|10
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|61
|48
|Vermont
|25
|5
|10
|8
|4
|1
|3
|2
|58
|49
|North Carolina
|25
|3
|10
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|56
|50
|Connecticut
|25
|1
|10
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|50
Source: Truth in Accounting