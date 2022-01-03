(The Center Square) – Georgia's legislative and congressional maps for the next decade have become law, but if critics have their way new district boundaries may be held up in court.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Georgia and WilmerHale have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the maps. They claim that the district lines signed into law last week by Gov. Brian Kemp violate the Voting Rights Act.
"These newly drawn maps are a brazen attempt by Georgia politicians to undermine the political power of Black voters. State legislatures are responsible for laws and policies that profoundly impact our daily lives," said Sophia Lin Lakin, deputy director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project.
The General Assembly approved the maps for the state Senate and House and Congress in November with overwhelming opposition from Democrats. Many members of the opposing minority party said the map splits districts with significant minority populations. Census data showed most of the state's population growth in 2020 was among non-white residents and in urban areas, while rural populations shrunk. Democrats warned the new maps would draw litigation.
The ACLU and WilmerHale have filed the lawsuit on behalf of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the Sixth District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and Georgia voters. The attorneys argue that the maps violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bans district lines that weaken the voting strength of communities of color.
"There's no legitimate justification for drawing maps that deny Black voters an opportunity to elect representatives who will fight for them in these critical state house deliberations," Lin Lakin said. "Politicians don't get to choose their voters — voters get to choose their politicians."
Republican map drawers stood by their map during the entire legislative process. They said it follows law, including the requirements to keep Black communities and communities of interest together.