(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded more than $182.2 million for 17 projects statewide.
According to the state agency, 47% of the money went to bridge projects, while 44% went to resurfacing projects. The agency said it allocated the remaining money, roughly 9%, to safety projects throughout The Peach State.
Transportation officials said the most expensive project on the list is a nearly $11.4 million award to Tucker-based Georgia Bridge and Concrete. The company will build a pair of bridges and approaches on State Route 23 over Brier Creek and Brier Creek Overflow in Burke County.
The second-largest contract, awarded to Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, is a more than $7 million resurfacing project. It includes more than 6.7 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 141 from north of McGinnis Ferry Road to south of State Route 9 in Forsyth County.
Separately, the agency awarded a roughly $50 million design-build project for State Route 400 (Georgia 400) to CW Matthews Contracting and ICE Consulting.
The project’s first phase "was pulled forward as part of a phased delivery" to add express lanes to the thoroughfare. According to a news release, the agency did so to leverage part of a $184 million U.S. Department of Transportation INFRA grant.
As part of the project, crews will replace and raise three bridges in Fulton County — over Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road — to accommodate the future express lanes. Construction of the bridges for Pitts and Kimball Bridge roads will require a detour.
Additionally, the new bridges will include "multi use paths" under a partnership with the cities of Sandy Springs and Alpharetta.
According to Georgia DOT data, the agency has let 211 projects in fiscal 2022 valued at more than $1.2 billion. Roughly half of the projects (47%) are classified as maintenance projects.