(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded more than $91.4 million for 22 projects in September, officials said.
Nearly half (47.8%) went to bridge projects, while about a third (31.8%) went to resurfacing projects. An additional 19.2% went to safety projects, while 1.1% went to widening and reconstruction projects.
The announcement comes after GDOT officials told The Center Square that inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, GDOT officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months.
A GDOT release indicated the agency awarded 28 projects valued at more than $165.7 million, but GDOT documents showed different numbers. The agency also deferred bids on three projects and rejected bids on another.
For August, GDOT officials said the agency awarded seven projects valued at more than $104.7 million.
However, the agency’s awards list indicated that the state only awarded about $12.1 million in projects. A GDOT spokesman said officials deferred two widening and reconstruction projects worth roughly $93 million and expect to award them later.
For July, GDOT said it awarded more than $150.6 million to 22 projects statewide in July, the first month of the state’s 2023 fiscal year.