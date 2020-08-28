(The Center Square) – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) has formed a task force with state and federal agencies to crack down on the fraud that has caused delays in unemployment compensation.
GDOL said it has had to sort through thousands of invalid claims that have flooded the agency's system in the several weeks.
"I think we had right around 40,000 claims over just about a 48 hour – a little bit longer than that period – that was filed," GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler said. "And none of those claims showed any work history over an 18-month period."
From the week ending March 21 to Aug. 22, GDOL has processed 3.5 million claims – more than the past eight years combined. Some of the claims were duplicates, but 1.5 million claims were identified as valid.
Wande Okunoren-Meadows, the owner of Little Ones Learning Center in Clayton County, told Channel 2 Action News a former employee who resigned more than a year ago, redeemed unemployment benefits from the business.
In addition to claims with insufficient work history, GDOL has had cases of identity theft. Some people have filed applications on behalf of their relatives and former coworkers. Butler believes information obtained from the dark web, stolen in previous breaches, were used for the mass fillings.
As a result, GDOL has invested in a new verification platform, called ID.me.
"And if there was ever an opportunity for the bad actors to take advantage of all this information, this is probably the year," Butler said. "Because you're talking about all the states and territories that administer unemployment with such a rush that we're seeing right now."
If GDOL spots an issue, the applicant is sent to the ID.me with specific instructions, including video-chat verification.
"When this is done, then they are given instructions to proceed to go and re-establish their account, get back in, make sure all their information is correct, and then we can go and issue payments from that time forward," GDOL spokesperson Kersha Cartwright said.
GDOL also is calling on the public to report suspected fraud to the agency or authorities.
Georgians should be on the lookout for people applying for unemployment benefits who are not actively looking for work, are incarcerated, can't accept work, are refusing jobs or are using another person's Social Security number to apply for the benefits.
As of Saturday, GDOL had issued $2.4 billion in unemployment benefits, 94 percent of the state's trust fund.
"This money is taxpayers' money, and it's our job to protect that money," Butler said.