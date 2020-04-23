(The Center Square) – Georgia Democrats issued a series of warnings to residents Thursday, a day before part of the state’s economy is scheduled to reopen.
The Georgia House Democratic Caucus continued to denounce Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to roll back part of the state’s stay-at-home order during a press conference Thursday as they addressed issues Georgians could face.
“What I would encourage us all to do to recognize that this killer is against all of us, if we work collectively in very smart ways, sharing information and doing what's best for humanity, we'll get through this,” caucus Chairman James Beverly, D-Macon, said.
Members of the caucus sent a letter to Kemp on Wednesday calling on him to rescind his order. Issued Monday, it allows gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, tattoo studios, barbers, cosmetologists, nail technicians and beauty schools to resume operations Friday. Theaters, private social clubs and dine-in restaurants can reopen Monday.
Kemp received backlash from local governments, health officials and the White House for lifting the restrictions before a 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases.
On Thursday, state Democrats stressed the importance of social distancing to limit the spread of disease while using their expertise to express solicitude over the needs of business owners.
Rep. Mike Wilensky, D-Dunwoody, an attorney who specializes in employment law, advised business owners to follow federal and public health guidelines for safety and operation requirements when planning to reopen.
Wilensky said several Georgians reached out to his office with fears about returning to work. However, not showing up to work could put employees at risk for job loss, he said.
“If you're being told that your business is opening and you have to come to work, you must have a valid reason to not go,” he said and being “scared or anxious” is not a valid reason.
The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act does offer paid sick leave or family and medical leave to employers for COVID-19.
Employees who have been ordered to self-isolate by a health care or a government official, those who are sole caretakers for someone who is quarantined and those who are unable to work because of the lack of available child care can qualify for leave under the act.
Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, a doctor and professor of microbiology and human anatomy, said business owners must weigh the cost of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, required to resume operations, against the bottom-line cost.
Before opening, business owners will have to clean and disinfect their facilities and equip staff with masks, gloves and face shields. Personal protective equipment must be changed after each customer, along with items such as salon capes and neck strips, according to the guidelines of Kemp’s order. Businesses may have to invest in thermometers for temperature checks and the technology advances that come with symptoms surveillance and touchless transactions.
Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, a human resources executive, however, said reopening a business with the potential risks of spreading COVID-19 is a contradiction of a good business model.
“Generally companies want to take care of their employees and protect their brand,” he said.