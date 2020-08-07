(The Center Square) – A group of Democrat lawmakers in Georgia is calling on the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) to address a backlog of unemployment claims, but the department says most of the claims are invalid or require additional review.
The Democrat lawmakers said they have been receiving calls from constituents pleading for help with unemployment compensation. They are demanding GDOL prioritizes the unprocessed claims and hires more workers to address the issue.
“We have answered the cries of our constituents by holding several press conferences to address these problems, but my colleagues and I are disheartened by the lack of response from the Department of Labor,” said Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex. “We will stand in solidarity until all COVID-19 related unemployment claims are resolved.”
GDOL said most of the claims that have not been processed are invalid or require additional screenings.
"Unemployment insurance is not a guaranteed benefit,” GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. “Each claim has to be thoroughly reviewed for eligibility and verified before payments can be issued. A claimant may not be granted benefits if they have not worked and earned insured wages in the past 18 months or were fired for cause or quit a job of their own accord.”
As of last week, 3.4 million initial claims had been processed for state benefits for the year, and 1.5 million of those were identified as valid, according to a GDOL news release.
GDOL officials said 92 percent of the people who submitted valid claims had been compensated in the past few months. An additional 33,000 Georgians were approved for benefits but did not request payments.
Among the rejected claims were 135,000 submitted by people who have not worked in the past 18 months.
To receive unemployment benefits in Georgia, workers must prove their identity and residence and confirm they have remained available for employment.
GDOL also said it is facing delays because of an influx of duplicate claims.
Of the 65,000 valid claims that were unpaid as of Wednesday, 20,000 applicants already were found ineligible, and GDOL still is working on verifying the “reason for separation” for the rest.
“Many times the employer and employee have different versions of what happened and that takes even longer to gather information for a complete decision,” Butler said. “The claims that have gotten to this point require a hearing between claimant and employer to determine eligibility.”
GDOL representatives said they plan to use software to improve the online verification process and to allow workers to set appointments online.