(The Center Square) — Georgia will likely see $28 million after state officials agreed to join a $3.1 billion national settlement with Walmart over allegations that the national retailer did not "appropriately oversee" how it dispensed opioids.
The Peach State joins 48 states that have either entered into the settlement or previously settled with the company, which officials said contributed to the opioid crisis by not properly overseeing how it dispensed opioids.
Under the deal, Walmart will adhere to oversight requirements that state officials say will help prevent filling fraudulent prescriptions, and the retailer will also flag suspicious prescriptions. Walmart was not a defendant in Georgia’s ongoing litigation against opioid distributors, but Georgia officials agreed to accept the company’s offer.
"The opioid epidemic has destroyed lives, families, and communities all across our state and nation," Attorney General Chris Carr said in an announcement.
"By joining this settlement, we will receive much-needed resources to help support Georgians in recovery and our neighbors struggling with addiction," Carr added. "This is one of several actions we have taken to help combat the opioid crisis, and we will continue to do all we can to address the damage it’s caused throughout our state."
Georgia officially joined the settlement last Thursday, and local governments have 90 days from the sign-on date to join. The state’s settlement money would go toward funding treatment and recovery services for Georgians struggling with opioids.
Walmart announced its settlement framework last month. "Walmart strongly disputes the allegations in these matters, and this settlement framework does not include any admission of liability," the company said in a statement at the time.