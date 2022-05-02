(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure that opens the door to $636 million for state and local governments to bolster their opioid treatment and prevention efforts.
The money is part of a $26 billion multistate opioid settlement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — and opioid manufacturer and marketer Johnson & Johnson.
Senate Bill 500 bars local governments from pursuing future legal action against the companies related to the opioid crisis. State officials say the move ensures The Peach State receives the maximum settlement dollars available.
"Like every other state, the opioid crisis has hit Georgia communities and families hard and with lasting effect," Kemp, a Republican, said in an announcement. "These funds will help us fight the good fight against the disease of addiction, help us make our communities more secure, and help us see that justice is done for the victims of these opioid manufacturers and distributors."
The state will receive an initial $66 million from the Johnson & Johnson funds within 90 days. In addition, more than 230 local governments and other entities, including hospital associations and community service boards, will see additional funds.
Georgia has seen an increase in drug overdoses — fatal and non-fatal — in recent years and during the COVID-19 pandemic, aligning with a national trend. Fentanyl and other opioids are behind the uptick, officials say.
From 2019 to 2021, fatal drug overdoses in Georgia increased by 55.9%, claiming the lives of 2,327 Georgians. Meanwhile, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths increased by 218.4%, claiming the lives of 1,248 Georgians.
"With addiction on the rise, an alarming number of overdoses reported since the start of the pandemic, and the influx of deadly fentanyl flooding our state, Georgia families and communities are in desperate need of help before more lives are lost," Attorney General Chris Carr said in an announcement. "With this $636 million, Georgia will now have additional resources to strengthen our response and address this crisis head on."