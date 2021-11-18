(The Center Square) – A Georgia Senate panel has approved a new congressional legislative district map, despite overwhelming opposition from Democrats.
The Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee voted along party lines Thursday for the new map, which reflects more than 1 million in population growth. Democrats strongly opposed the map because it could increase the state's Republican congressional representation. They also said it disregards racial demographics.
"Unfortunately, the Congressional proposal offered by the majority and the process by which the majority of his intent on approving it falls a little short of a fair map or a fair and transparent process," Senate Majority Leader Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, said.
The Legislature must redraw congressional maps to reflect the increased population numbers, released by the U.S. Census Bureau every 10 years. Unlike members of the General Assembly, members of Congress do not have to live in their district. Each of the state's 14 congressional districts must have about 765,000 residents to be separated equally.
Eight Republicans and six Democrats currently represent Georgia in Congress. The new map would change the voting demographics of the 6th Congressional District, which Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath currently holds.
Several advocates and residents also spoke in opposition to the map, saying it splits districts with significant minority populations. Census data showed most of the population growth was among non-white residents and in urban areas, while rural populations shrunk.
The Senate Democratic Caucus proposed an alternative map, which its members said would be fairer. Republicans voted it down.
Republican map drawers, however, stood by their map. They said it follows law, including the requirements to keep Black communities and communities of interest together.
McBath is serving her second term for the district after flipping the seat from Republican to Democrat in 2018. The 6th Congressional District currently includes parts of Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb counties, where a majority of the voters elected Democrat President Joe Biden in the November 2020 election. Under the proposal approved by the committee Thursday, the district consists of most of Fulton and Forsyth counties, Dawson County and a small portion of Cherokee County.
McBath's campaign manager, Jake Orvis, said the proposal is part of conservatives' plan to unseat her.
"Georgia Republicans, the NRA, and the Republican Party have made eliminating Lucy McBath from Congress their top priority, and they are attempting to do so in a remarkably undemocratic process," Orvis said in a statement. "Georgia's 6th had to change the least of any district in the entire state. It is disappointing to see Republicans in the state legislature attempt to suppress the hundreds of thousands of voters represented by Rep. McBath."
Critics said the change targets one of the state's two Black female U.S. representatives and adds more white voters to the majority-minority district. They also criticized changes to the 14th Congressional District, which is represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott, who is also Black. The proposal draws cities such as Austell, Mableton and Powder Springs, with a majority of Black population, out of Scott's district into white Republican Majorie Taylor Greene's district.
Committee Chair John Kennedy, R-Macon, said the committee changed the 14th District because of its population and to avoid splitting a majority-minority 11th District.
"You can't take any one district and say, well, let's just move it a little bit this way or that way. None of this is done in a vacuum," Kennedy said. "Every movement of any district has a ripple effect, and sometimes more than a ripple effect on the surrounding areas and sometimes the rest of the state."
The full Senate is expected to debate the bill Friday. The House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee is currently reviewing the proposal, which must be signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.