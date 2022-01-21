(The Center Square) – Georgia's net tax collections in December amounted to $2.98 billion, a 24.3% increase compared with collections in December 2020, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.
December’s tax collections brought the state's fiscal year 2022 total to $14.8 billion, which represents a $2.28 billion year-over-year increase.
Individual income tax collections were $1.57 billion last month, a 23.9% increase over December 2020.
Gross sales-and-use tax collections increased by $243.4 million (21.6%) compared with December 2020. Net sales-and-use taxes increased by $120.2 million (20.9%).
The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments reached $670.4 million, representing a 22% increase over December 2020. Net Corporate income tax collections increased by $125.5 million (44.7%) over the year.
Motor fuel tax collections for last month increased by $17 million (11.4%) from December 2020, and motor vehicle tag and title fees increased by 6.5%.