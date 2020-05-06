(The Center Square) – The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is accepting grant applications through May 15 to disburse $144.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief.
Georgia was awarded the money last month. It was made available to states through the Childcare and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) as part of the federal $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
DECAL said it will distribute the grants, meant to recover lost revenue from closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in two phases. In the first phase, $50 million will be sent to child care providers based on February enrollment data. The second phase will include a Carl Vinson Institute of Government survey of child care providers to collect information on how phase one funds were spent to determine additional needs to create targeted payments, DECAL said.
The federal funding is intended to stabilize the market, but it also is to be used for cleaning, sanitizing, maintaining or resuming operations, and providing child care assistance to essential workers.
The grant is required to supplement, not supplant, state funds.
DECAL reported Wednesday that 52 percent of the state's licensed child care centers and homes were temporarily closed.