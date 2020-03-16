(The Center Square) – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce is working to assess the economic impact of COVID-19 on the state’s businesses.
As reported positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, many Georgia business owners have put plans in place to keep operations going. With Gov. Brian Kemp declaring a state of emergency and the Department of Public Health reporting 121 positive cases of COVID-19, including one death, Georgia Chamber of Commerce officials are working early to examine the financial damage.
The chamber will send out a series of polls to its 47,000 members over the next several weeks to keep track of the impact of COVID-19.
“No matter how small or how great, they're feeling it,” said Lisa Sherman, vice president of external affairs for the chamber.
Kemp signed an emergency declaration Saturday and urged for the cancellation of public events and services. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for an eight-week ban of social gatherings with 50 people or more. Some restaurants in Georgia have closed their dining rooms in response to the directive.
Sherman said the chamber will start sending out polls Monday afternoon so that they can gauge the temperament of its members.
The chamber polled members last week on their preparation efforts. About 60 percent of the 400 members who responded said they were focused on teleworking plans for employees, Sherman said.
On the other hand, retail stores have had to remain open to meet the demands of Georgians looking to stock up on necessities in case of a lockdown.
The CDC recommended Monday that high-risk individuals, such as those over 60 or with chronic illnesses stay indoors. Many school districts also closed their doors.
Georgia Retailers Association Executive Director Thomas Beusse said retailers are re-stocking items as fast as they can while facing nationwide shortages and backorders. They also are working around the clock to keep stores COVID-19 free with frequent cleaning and sanitizing.
“First and foremost, we want Georgians to be safe and healthy, and Georgia retailers are working hard to help keep the risk of coronavirus exposure in the United States at a minimum,” Beusse said. “We ask that Georgia families follow the science and take proper precautions while also continuing about their lives. Georgia’s retailers are here for you and your support for them contributes to a strong, healthier Georgia.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 74 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.