(The Center Square) – Some Georgia businesses have halted a portion or all of their operations because of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Georgia Chamber of Commerce poll.
Out of the 300 chamber members who responded to a short survey sent Monday, 35 percent reported stopping some or all of their operations. The other 65 percent are still up and running, with 40 percent of them saying they are confident they have enough capital to keep up operations for a year.
Lisa Sherman, vice president of external affairs for the chamber, said the business network has been working around the clock to keep members updated on the resources available to them.
“I think it’s important that our businesses know that the Georgia Chamber of Commerce is here for them, and we are working to provide the information to help sustain their businesses at this time,” she said.
On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp requested aid from the U.S. Small Business Administration. In a letter to SBA Director Kem Fleming, Kemp asked to issue a small business disaster declaration, so that disaster loans could be made available to business owners in the state.
“Georgia small businesses are the backbone of our state and national economies, and we look forward to working with SBA and our federal partners to support them in the weeks and months to come,” Kemp said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one death.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused more than 100 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
Kemp signed an emergency declaration Saturday and urged for the cancellation of public events and services. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for an eight-week ban of social gatherings with 50 people or more. Some restaurants in Georgia have closed their dining rooms in response to the directive.