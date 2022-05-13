(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation to keep defendants facing human trafficking charges from immediately returning to the streets after their arrest.
Senate Bill 461 adds human trafficking to the list of violent and sexual offenses that require a Superior Court judge to grant bail. The list also includes treason, rape, murder and aircraft hijacking.
“Before now, some criminals were able to get back out onto the streets and begin preying on young victims again within hours of their initial arrest,” the governor's wife, Marty Kemp, who advocated for the measure, said in a statement. “But, thanks to SB461, we will now have stronger procedures to prevent that from happening.”
In an announcement, Georgia Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce said the measure will be “an immensely powerful weapon in Georgia’s continued fight against human trafficking.” Both the state House and the state Senate passed SB461 unanimously.
“Traffickers have experienced high profitability and low risk for too long in our state, and thanks to SB461, that changes today,” Susan Norris, founder and executive director of Rescuing Hope, said in an announcement. “Because of our passionate pursuit of justice for those victimized by this atrocity, Georgia is seen as a leader in this fight in our nation.”