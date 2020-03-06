More local water authorities in Georgia would be exempt from paying sales tax under a bill that has cleared the House.
The House unanimously approved House Bill 815, which would add regional water and sewer departments to the list of government entities excluded from paying taxes on their purchases in the state.
The main sponsor of the bill, Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, said it will offer “parity” for regional water authorities when the tax benefit already is offered to smaller local water agencies.
Under Georgia law, federal, state and local governments, certain fire districts and single-county water departments are not subject to sales tax for purchases with public funding.
HB 815 would benefit four water authorities in Gaines’ district, which includes Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties. Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, said several counties in his district also will benefit from the bill.
It is not clear what the overall impact of HB 815 would be, but the state has about 116 local water authorities that provide service for its 10 million residents.
As of January, Georgia’s general sales- and use-tax rate is 4 percent.
The bill, which cleared the House on Thursday, now moves on to the Senate for review.
– The Center Square