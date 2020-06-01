(The Center Square) – Georgia has received $28.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid as of May 19, the fifth-lowest amount among all 50 states relative to the number of its COVID-19 cases and resulting economic disruption, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.

The federal funding received by Georgia per COVID-19 case was $738,680, while federal funds per jobless claim in the state since March stood at $15,637, the study by the financial news and opinion website concluded. 

As of mid-March, the number of jobless claims filed in the state amounted to 35.9 percent of the labor force, according to 24/7 Wall St. And COVID-19 cases in Georgia numbered 369 for every 100,000 state residents, the analysis said.

Congress has signed off on more than $3 trillion in coronavirus relief funds since late March, with the money going to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments. The formula for distributing the funds, however, often did not reflect the severity of each state’s COVID-19 outbreak, the study’s authors found.

Federal Aid to States, Relative to COVID Severity (Highest to Lowest)

RankStateFederal Funding Disbursed as of May 19 (in Billions)Federal Funding per Covid-19 CaseFederal Funding per Jobless Claim Since MarchJobless Claims as % of Labor ForceCovid Cases per 100,000
1Wyoming$2.95$5,106,612$84,80612.1%100
2Montana$4.14$8,795,533$42,60718.5%44
3Alaska$3.44$8,625,278$38,82425.7%54
4South Dakota$3.86$958,578$90,2299.3%456
5Vermont$3.09$3,278,361$49,29218.3%151
6North Dakota$3.87$1,941,429$59,84116.2%262
7Utah$9.54$1,291,450$62,3629.6%234
8Idaho$5.54$2,258,119$42,56215.0%140
9Oregon$12.45$3,342,489$34,67417.1%89
10Hawaii$5.18$8,087,307$23,38933.3%45
11West Virginia$4.98$3,299,329$34,90518.1%84
12Texas$78.81$1,578,885$40,59813.9%174
13Maine$4.94$2,838,461$36,61219.7%130
14Nebraska$6.63$611,195$56,58411.4%562
15Arkansas$7.58$1,539,032$37,41214.9%163
16Colorado$17.93$797,546$45,89412.5%395
17Missouri$17.70$1,597,058$33,41517.3%181
18Illinois$41.28$421,127$42,71215.0%769
19Oklahoma$10.97$1,998,447$27,14122.0%139
20New Mexico$5.58$901,637$40,14014.7%296
21Tennessee$18.49$1,006,330$37,58614.8%271
22Wisconsin$17.56$1,363,180$33,83416.7%222
23Delaware$3.78$470,913$41,76118.8%831
24Kansas$9.04$1,084,349$37,28216.4%286
25Arizona$18.34$1,293,967$33,42915.6%198
26California$118.68$1,450,958$28,20321.7%207
27Florida$60.85$1,296,143$30,60519.4%220
28New Hampshire$5.12$1,377,169$28,26423.6%274
29North Carolina$26.22$1,330,881$29,47817.6%190
30South Carolina$12.59$1,389,713$25,48920.9%178
31Virginia$23.87$781,647$35,07015.5%359
32Kentucky$11.50$1,424,909$15,48936.1%181
33Maryland$18.17$437,227$36,84315.3%688
34New York$74.82$212,949$37,31221.0%1,798
35Ohio$34.43$1,189,167$29,41320.3%248
36Minnesota$18.54$1,088,796$29,26120.5%303
37Mississippi$7.52$642,645$30,89719.2%392
38Iowa$9.39$613,690$31,27917.5%485
39Alabama$12.94$1,045,488$27,44621.0%253
40Washington$22.68$1,218,495$21,08527.7%247
41Indiana$19.04$663,325$29,56919.0%429
42Nevada$8.42$1,192,485$19,21528.6%233
43New Jersey$31.98$214,617$30,55723.5%1,673
44Massachusetts$24.65$280,363$29,86621.7%1,274
45Pennsylvania$39.35$618,024$21,97427.8%497
46Georgia$28.70$738,680$15,63735.9%369
47Michigan$30.62$584,916$22,28527.9%524
48Rhode Island$4.31$332,864$27,03328.9%1,225
49Louisiana$14.23$406,022$23,73028.8%752
50Connecticut$11.94$313,377$20,02631.5%1,067

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

