(The Center Square) – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday a plan that, when implemented, will allow Georgia to process 3,000 COVID-19 tests a day.
The plan involves partnering accredited clinical labs with the University System of Georgia, the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and Emory University. Georgia’s universities will transfer the equipment needed for COVID-19 testing from their research labs to accredited labs to perform the tests, the governor's office said.
Kemp said he has expedited buying necessary equipment and reagents to begin ramping up testing over the next five to seven days.
"Adequate testing for COVID-19 has continued to be a top priority for the Coronavirus Task Force as we fight this pandemic," Kemp said in a news release announcing the testing plan. "With this innovative partnership between state government agencies, our world-class research institutions, and private-sector partners, we will be able to dramatically increase testing capacity."
Kemp said a major hurdle in ramping up testing has been securing critical reagents, instrumentation and supplies needed to process the tests. Supply chain volatility also has been a barrier, Kemp said, and could continue to be. As a result, Kemp has "authorized the Laboratory Surge Capacity Task Force to validate new laboratory methods and implement new solutions and technologies to safeguard our testing infrastructure."
These efforts, Kemp said, will allow increased testing to continue despite potential disruptions in the supply chain.
Kemp also announced Tuesday that Georgia National Guard personnel will be activated and deployed to assisted living facilities and nursing homes with COVID-19 cases.
Members of the Georgia National Guard will implement infection control protocols and enhanced sanitation methods to mitigate COVID-19 exposure among vulnerable residents.
Kemp said 20 soldiers were headed to Pelham Parkway Nursing Home on Tuesday to audit sanitation methods, train staff on more aggressive infectious disease control measures and thoroughly clean the facility.
Pelham Parkway Nursing Home has reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19, Kemp's office said, but other media reports indicate 21 residents have tested positive and five are awaiting results.
Four or five soldiers will deploy to a specific facility in future missions, Kemp said.
As of Tuesday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 3,817 COVID-19 cases in the state – including 108 deaths – and 818 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 3,580 deaths in the U.S., with more than 180,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.