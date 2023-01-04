(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving away more than $234 million in grants to expand broadband internet throughout the state.
The 29 preliminary grants will go to 12 internet service providers in 28 counties across the state. Peach State officials said the investment would serve more than 76,000 locations.
The state is tapping the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program, which Gov. Brian Kemp announced in August and is funded with American Rescue Plan dollars, to fund the grants.
"Georgia is again leading the nation in identifying where the digital divide is the deepest and acting on that knowledge to improve service for hardworking people all the way from Seminole County to Gordon County and beyond," Kemp, a Republican, said in an announcement.
"High-speed internet access is critical for both academic and economic opportunities, as well as overall quality of life," the governor added. "These projects announced today will go a long way to helping Georgians in some of the most unserved and underserved parts of the state become better connected."
Awardees will kick in additional funds, bringing the total investment to nearly $455 million. Last February, the state announced $408 million in preliminary grant funds.
Georgia Democrats previously blasted the governor for not crediting federal COVID-19 relief programs as the source of funding for the grants. The governor has repeatedly blamed federal policies, especially those of President Joe Biden, for fueling inflation.