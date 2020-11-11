(The Center Square) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday the state will do a hand recount of the ballots cast in the presidential election.
Raffensperger said the current margin between President Donald Trump and presumptive president-elect Joe Biden stands at 14,111. Because it's so close and almost 5 million votes were cast in the race, a full hand recount of every vote is statistically necessary to correctly determine the winner, Raffensperger said.
"This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once," Raffensperger said. "It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for state certification."
Georgia's deadline to certify election results is Nov. 20.
Raffensperger said his office will continue to investigate specific claims of illegal voting.
"If you know of a case of illegal voting or suspected illegal voting, bring that to us," Raffensperger said. "Anecdotes and stories doesn't work. We need something we can actually investigate."