(The Center Square) — The federal government will send Georgia millions of taxpayer dollars to pay for airport improvement projects across the state.
The Federal Aviation Administration allocated $20.2 million for five airport projects in Georgia. The money is part of the second round of the 2022 Airport Improvement Program, a $518 million nationwide program for airport infrastructure projects.
The money for The Peach State includes nearly $13.4 million for the Georgia State Block Grant Program. The money goes to the Georgia Department of Transportation for improvements at nonprimary general aviation airports.
Meanwhile, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will see more than $5.3 million for drainage erosion control. The airport will make stormwater runoff drainage improvements and reconfigure the terminal area’s water runoff to meet requirements for stormwater retention.
Augusta Regional Airport will receive more than $1.1 million for a study to, in part, examine obstructions. Columbus Airport will receive $222,644 to rehabilitate its taxiway, while Valdosta Regional Airport will receive $235,047 for an aeronautical survey on area navigation.
"We’re investing $518 million in airports across America so communities big and small can continue to safely and efficiently connect with the rest of the world," FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta Griffin said in an announcement.
In May, as part of the first round of AIP grants, the FAA announced more than $15 million for the Georgia State Block Grant Program for runway rehabilitation and safety improvement initiatives.