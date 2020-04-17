(The Center Square)- Airports in Georgia will receive $410 million in federal aid from the coronavirus stimulus package.
The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the state's busiest airport, will receive 82 percent, or $338 million, of that funding as the state's largest airport, the Federal Aviation Administration announced this week.
The federal funds must be used for capital expenditures, debt payments and operational costs, including payroll, the FAA said.
"This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation's airports during this crisis and save workers' jobs," U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.
Airport activity nationally has declined drastically in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as states have issued stay-at-home orders and discouraged all "non-essential" travel.
Airports across the country will receive $10 billion total in emergency funding as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. As of Thursday, security checkpoints traffic decreased by 96 percent nationally, according to Transportation Security Administration.
On Thursday morning, 95,085 passengers went through airport security checkpoints across the nation. More than 2.6 million passengers crossed through checkpoints the same day in 2019.
Across Georgia, 97 airports will receive emergency funding from the CARES Act, the FAA said.
The Savannah/Hilton Head International will receive $26.8 million. The Augusta Regional at Bush Field will receive $19.3 million. The Brunswick Golden Isles will receive $1.1 million. Columbus Airport will receive $1.2 million. Middle Georgia Regional Airport will receive $1 million.