(The Center Square) – Georgia Democrats' demand for a federal review of the state's unemployment payment process is a political attack, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Monday.
Members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus Subcommittee on COVID-19 announced Friday they sent a letter to U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Georgia, calling for an investigation into the department's process. The 10 Democrats claimed the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) violated federal law, which requires unemployment benefits to be paid within 21 days to those who qualify.
"I'm kind of sick and tired of their political games," Butler said. "They should be celebrating the sacrifices of the men and women in department labor, instead of constantly criticizing them – all because I'm a Republican. That's the only reason why they're saying this stuff."
The group of lawmakers asked the U.S. Department of Labor to conduct a review of the state agency, according to the provisions of the law. They also are asking Congress to examine the state's unpaid valid unemployment claims, review data released by GDOL and perform a full audit of the agency's process.
State Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, said Friday she still is receiving calls from constituents about not receiving unemployment compensation since March and about the lack of customer service from the GDOL.
"We need Commissioner Butler to have some compassion for our people and open the doors to his agency or create a virtual call center so Georgians can get the assistance and help that they need to get their claims processed," Scott said. "People are losing their cars and homes because they are still waiting on someone from the GDOL to answer the phone and say, 'May I help you?' "
Reps. James Beverly, D-Macon; Debra Bazemore, D-South Fulton; Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta; Viola Davis, D-Stone Mountain; Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville; Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville; Mary Robichaux, D-Roswell; Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta; and Erica Thomas, D-Austell, also signed the letter.
The group also asked the federal government to discuss consequences for the agency's alleged failures under Gov. Brian Kemp and to step in to help the GDOL get the claims paid.
Butler said most of the GDOL's issues stem from the laws and policies that state and federal legislators have or have not put in place.
"What they don't seem to comprehend, over there in the Democratic Caucus, is that we're not just dealing with regular unemployment," Butler said. "But we're dealing with several other new programs that have never even been attempted before all of this hit, and they were not designed very well."
The GDOL has paid out more unemployment benefits in the past six months than over the past eight years. To date, the agency has processed more than 3.8 million claims and paid nearly $15 billion in compensation since March, including payments through federal programs.
Butler said the GDOL has missed the 21-day marked only twice despite the precedented amount of claims and system issues. GDOL staff has been working around the clock to process the claims even while facing COVID-19 cases and deaths within the department, he said.
Butler and Democrats have been at odds over unemployment for months. Democrats called on the GDOL in August to prioritize unprocessed claims and hire more workers to address a backlog of claims.
Most of the claims the lawmakers are referring to are invalid, and some are fraudulent, Butler said. The commissioner said it has been challenging to find qualified people to fill GDOL positions. Democrats agreed to use some legislative staff to assist the agency, but the lawmakers later used the agreement as a political attack against the agency, he said.
Members of the Democratic caucus also sent the GDOL a records request for information on unprocessed claims in July.
"Georgians seek essential assistance and benefits from the Department of Labor during a time of crisis. It is of the utmost importance that their government operate effectively and in a timely manner," Democrats wrote in the letter Friday.