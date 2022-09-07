(The Center Square) — A roofing and waterproofing manufacturer plans to invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County.
GAF Materials intends to create 135 new jobs with the new facility, increasing the company’s thermoplastic polyolefin roofing manufacturing capacity. GAF employs more than 225 Georgians at its Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming manufacturing plants.
Jessica Atwell, a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist, told The Center Square that the "project is still active." State law allows officials to keep secret the cost of incentives or how much taxpayers will cover for a project until a deal is finalized.
"Manufacturing continues to grow at an incredible rate across Georgia — creating 166 percent more new jobs from economic development projects last year compared to the previous year," Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in an announcement. "These jobs-of-the-future benefit the long-term health of our citizens, families, and communities. Congratulations to our partners in Valdosta and Lowndes County, and thank you GAF for continuing to invest and grow in Georgia."
The Buster Bassford Industrial Park, the site of GAF’s new Valdosta facility, is a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development certified site. The Peach State has more than five dozen industrial-certified sites "ready for fast-track industrial projects," state officials said.