(The Center Square) – The Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks late Friday night in a Wendy's parking lot has been charged with felony murder.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges against former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe on Wednesday, including the felony murder charge. Rolfe, who was fired, also was charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
Video shows Rolfe shot Brooks, an unarmed black man, twice in the back as Brooks ran from Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan after the three wrestled in the parking lot when Rolfe tried to take Brooks into custody for failing a sobriety test.
Brooks emerged from the struggle with Brosnan's stun gun and took off running. During the short chase, Brooks turned and pointed the stun gun at Rolfe right before the shooting.
Howard said Brooks was running away at the time the shots were fired. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide.
Rolfe and Brosnan responded to Wendy's after a manager called 911 because Brooks fell asleep in his car in the drive-thru line.
Brosnan, who has been placed on administrative leave, faces three charges, including aggravated assault.
Howard said the officers did not provide medical attention to Brooks for more than two minutes after the shooting. During that time, Howard said, Rolfe kicked Brooks and Brosnan stood on his shoulders.