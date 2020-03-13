(The Center Square) – A bill that would add a flat fee to ride-sharing trips instead of sales tax is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.
The House voted 150-7 to adopt the flat fee as part of an unrelated bill, House Bill 105. It would require passengers to pay 50 cents a ride-share trip or 25 cents a pool ride in place of sales tax.
“This is a good bill to save money for Georgians,” said the bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Sam Watson R-Moultrie, before Thursday's vote.
The bill originally sought to exclude disaster relief aid from being subject to income tax. It serves as a benefit for Georgia farmers who have faced financial hardship in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. The storm made landfall in southwest Georgia in October 2018 and caused more than $2.5 billion in losses to the agriculture industry, according to estimates from the University of Georgia.
Last month, the Trump administration announced the release of $347 million in disaster relief grants to the state. If HB 105 becomes law, eligible farmers will be able to take home all of the grant dollars instead of returning some to the government.
The ride-share language was added later. The new version of the bill was approved by the Senate, 51-2, last week. The ride-share language was a response to the new market facilitator law, which will take effect April 1.
The state will start to collect sales tax revenue from businesses that provide services or sell products remotely in the state, such as ride-sharing companies and lodging and auction websites. The law is projected to accumulate a total of $78.4 million in state revenue and $64.5 million in local government revenue within the first year, Georgia State University's Fiscal Research Center estimated.
The ride-share flat fee could generate $4.4 million to $13 million more in state revenue in 2021, but local revenue could decrease by $16.3 million to $26 million as a result of losing sales tax on the rides, fiscal researchers said.
The final decision to enact HB 105 now lies with Kemp.