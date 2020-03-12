(The Center Square) – A 67-year-old man is the first reported COVID-19 death in Georgia, state officials said Thursday.
The patient tested positive for the disease March 7 and was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta since then. He also was suffering from other medical issues.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health officials confirmed the fatality in a news release.
“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time,” Kemp said. “I know the medical professionals on-site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts.”
The Department of Public Health has reported there are 31 confirmed cases or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in 12 Georgia counties, as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Adults over 60 years old and individuals with chronic illnesses are at the highest risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anyone in that cohort should be prepared to stay at home and stock up on two-weeks worth of medicine, household items, groceries and water, Georgia officials recommended.
Those who have traveled to impacted areas or have been in contact with an infected person are also being warned to look for symptoms, seek medical attention and self-quarantine, if necessary.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 39 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
To avoid contracting the disease, health officials recommend frequently washing or cleaning hands, protected sneezing and coughing and avoid face touching.
On Wednesday, Kemp asked lawmakers to use $100 million in emergency reserve funds to combat the disease, which has been identified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
“As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together,” Kemp said in the news release.