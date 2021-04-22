(The Center Square) – The federal government has approved Georgia's request to extend Medicaid benefits for new mothers, Gov. Brian Kemp and public officials have announced.
Georgia submitted a Medicaid waiver to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in December to allow postpartum women with incomes up to 220% of the federal poverty level to receive the government-funded health insurance for six months after giving birth instead of 60 days. Kemp signed a measure into law in 2020 that made the extension law.
"We recognize that maternal deaths are a serious public health concern, and the approval of the Georgia Postpartum Extension waiver underscores Georgia's commitment to continually enhance the level of care for new mothers in the Peach State," Kemp said in a statement.
Georgia is now one of three states to lengthen coverage of Medicaid benefits to new mothers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia's maternal death rate reached 66.3 deaths per 100,000 live births from 2013 to 2017. The national maternal death rate was 29.6 during the same time.
The state has a maternal mortality review committee of medical professionals that reviews each case to find ways to reduce future deaths.
CMS also approved funding for mothers who were initially approved for the Medicaid postpartum program but no longer are financially qualified to remain enrolled in the programs. The federal government also will support state outreach services and suspending redeterminations until the new postpartum cover period ends.
Georgia received nearly $17 million in grants from the federal government in fiscal year 2021 for maternal and child health services and is expected to receive the same in fiscal year 2022.
"We view this as a significant stepping stone in helping to ensure that postpartum women throughout Georgia can continue receiving the best care possible," Georgia Department of Community Health Commissioner Frank Berry said in a statement Wednesday.