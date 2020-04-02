(The Center Square) – Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids providers in Georgia now have more flexibility to treat COVID-19 thanks to the federal government approving the state's waiver request.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) granted Georgia's section 1135 waiver request. The waiver approval allows Georgia to:
• Temporarily suspend Medicaid fee-for-service prior authorization requirements for particular benefits;
• Extend pre-existing prior authorizations;
• Suspend Pre-Admission Screening and Annual Resident Review (PASRR) Level I and Level II assessments for 30 days;
• Extend state fair-hearing requests and appeal timelines.
“We want to thank CMS for granting this waiver to provide the resources and flexibility for our health-care systems and heroic health-care workers to fight COVID-19,” Kemp said in a news release. “The safety of Georgians is my top priority, and this measure helps ensure access to health care for some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens during this unprecedented time.”
Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids covered 2 million people in fiscal year 2019, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health.