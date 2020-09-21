(The Center Square) – Social media giant Facebook will expand its operations in north Georgia, representing more than $1 billion in investments.
The company plans to add 1.5 million square feet to its data center in Newton County. Facebook said the project, which adds three new buildings to the Newton Data Center, will create 200 jobs in the area.
Newton County officials said the announcement is good news for the community.
"This expansion not only means a greater financial investment by Facebook but also brings more jobs to Newton County and builds on the partnership Facebook has had with our community since they began construction," Network County spokesperson Bryan Fazio said.
Facebook started construction March 2018 on the center, which includes two buildings totaling 970,000 square feet. State Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, told The Center Square the data center could generate more than $45 billion in property tax for Newton County over its lifetime. Some of its neighboring counties also will benefit.
Newton, Jasper, Morgan and Walton counties formed a joint authority in 2008, which has supported a research park that includes Facebook, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and the Georgia BioScience Training Center.
In addition to the expansion, Facebook has launched a grant program for tech and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education for nonprofit organizations in the four counties.
Facebook representatives did not respond Monday to a request for specific details about the grants. Belton said the program, dubbed the Community Action Grants program, will drive jobs in the area by boosting STEM training in high schools and technical centers.
The deadline for grant applications is Oct. 16. Facebook awarded Community Action Grants to North Carolina schools and organizations in March that ranged from $1,900 to more than $45,000.