Emory University's business school ranked in a tie for 26th among U.S. colleges offering master of business administration programs, according to a new study by U.S. News that examined 364 schools.
The Atlanta school has an annual in-state tuition rate for full-time students of $67,100, and its enrollment of full-time students was 286, according to the 2022 U.S. News ranking.
U.S. News ended up ranking only 143 schools out of the 364. The ranked schools provided adequate data on their MBA programs for the news publisher to calculate the results, which are based on a weighted average of indicators such as test scores, recruiter assessments and acceptance rates.
All the schools examined are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International. The coronavirus pandemic may have caused some previously ranked business schools not to submit information for the latest ranking, U.S. News reported.
Where Are the Nation’s Best Business Schools?
|Rank
|University
|Location
|Tuition
|Enrollment (Full-time)
|1
|Stanford University
|Stanford, Calif.
|$74,706 per year (full-time)
|844
|2
|University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|$80,432 per year (full-time)
|N/A
|3
|University of Chicago (Booth)
|Chicago, Ill.
|$73,440 per year (full-time)
|1,229
|4
|Northwestern University (Kellogg)
|Evanston, Ill.
|$74,871 per year (full-time)
|1,378
|5 (tie)
|Harvard University
|Boston, Mass.
|$73,440 per year (full-time)
|1,538
|5 (tie)
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)
|Cambridge, Mass.
|$77,168 per year (full-time)
|N/A
|7 (tie)
|Columbia University
|New York, N.Y.
|$77,376 per year (full-time)
|1,310
|7 (tie)
|University of California--Berkeley (Haas)
|Berkeley, Calif.
|$64,246 per year (in-state, full-time); $68,444 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|627
|9
|Yale University
|New Haven, Conn.
|$72,350 per year (full-time)
|692
|10 (tie)
|Dartmouth College (Tuck)
|Hanover, N.H.
|$77,520 per year (full-time)
|569
|10 (tie)
|New York University (Stern)
|New York, N.Y.
|$76,780 per year (full-time)
|668
|12
|Duke University (Fuqua)
|Durham, N.C.
|$70,000 per year (full-time)
|798
|13 (tie)
|University of Michigan--Ann Arbor (Ross)
|Ann Arbor, Mich.
|$66,048 per year (in-state, full-time); $71,048 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|758
|13 (tie)
|University of Virginia (Darden)
|Charlottesville, Va.
|$66,436 per year (in-state, full-time); $68,754 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|733
|15
|Cornell University (Johnson)
|Ithaca, N.Y.
|$71,940 per year (full-time)
|571
|16 (tie)
|Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|$70,000 per year (full-time)
|340
|16 (tie)
|University of Southern California (Marshall)
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|$61,500 per year (full-time)
|435
|18 (tie)
|University of California--Los Angeles (Anderson)
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|$65,049 per year (in-state, full-time); $65,049 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|694
|18 (tie)
|University of Texas--Austin (McCombs)
|Austin, Texas
|$51,020 per year (in-state, full-time); $56,572 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|491
|20
|University of North Carolina--Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|$48,051 per year (in-state, full-time); $63,174 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|593
|21
|Georgetown University (McDonough)
|Washington, D.C.
|$57,850 per year (full-time)
|509
|22
|University of Washington (Foster)
|Seattle, Wash.
|$35,610 per year (in-state, full-time); $52,452 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|227
|23 (tie)
|Indiana University (Kelley)
|Bloomington, Ind.
|$27,865 per year (in-state, full-time); $51,454 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|225
|23 (tie)
|Vanderbilt University (Owen)
|Nashville, Tenn.
|$60,750 per year (full-time)
|329
|25
|Rice University (Jones)
|Houston, Texas
|$60,940 per year (full-time)
|281
|26 (tie)
|Emory University (Goizueta)
|Atlanta, Ga.
|$67,100 per year (full-time)
|286
|26 (tie)
|University of Florida (Warrington)
|Gainesville, Fla.
|$12,737 per year (in-state, full-time); $30,130 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|90
|28 (tie)
|Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)
|Atlanta, Ga.
|$29,508 per year (in-state, full-time); $40,752 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|157
|28 (tie)
|University of Minnesota--Twin Cities (Carlson)
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|$40,176 per year (in-state, full-time); $51,456 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|139
|30
|Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)
|Tempe, Ariz.
|$28,720 per year (in-state, full-time); $48,400 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|131
|31 (tie)
|Brigham Young University (Marriott)
|Provo, Utah
|$13,860 per year (LDS member, full-time)
|256
|31 (tie)
|University of Texas--Dallas
|Richardson, Texas
|$14,721 per year (in-state, full-time); $29,166 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|105
|33 (tie)
|Ohio State University (Fisher)
|Columbus, Ohio
|$30,120 per year (in-state, full-time); $53,708 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|134
|33 (tie)
|Pennsylvania State University--University Park (Smeal)
|University Park, Pa.
|$26,938 per year (in-state, full-time);$43,296 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|107
|33 (tie)
|University of Rochester (Simon)
|Rochester, N.Y.
|$48,000 per year (full-time)
|232
|36 (tie)
|University of Notre Dame (Mendoza)
|Notre Dame, Ind.
|$58,030 per year (full-time)
|275
|36 (tie)
|Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)
|St. Louis, Mo.
|$64,250 per year (full-time)
|197
|38
|Texas A&M University--College Station (Mays)
|College Station, Texas
|$61,629 total program (in-state, full-time); $87,323 total program (out-of-state, full-time)
|143
|39 (tie)
|Michigan State University (Broad)
|East Lansing, Mich.
|$33,098 per year (in-state, full-time); $52,458 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|143
|39 (tie)
|University of Georgia (Terry)
|Athens, Ga.
|$13,587 per year (in-state, full-time); $32,606 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|112
|39 (tie)
|University of Tennessee--Knoxville (Haslam)
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|$11,468 per year (in-state, full-time); $29,656 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|99
|42 (tie)
|University of Maryland--College Park (Smith)
|College Park, Md.
|$92,232 total program (in-state, full-time); $113,292 total program (out-of-state, full-time)
|139
|42 (tie)
|University of Wisconsin Madison
|Madison, Wis.
|$23,365 per year (in-state, full-time); $47,013 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|162
|44 (tie)
|Boston College (Carroll)
|Chestnut Hill, Mass.
|$55,380 per year (full-time)
|154
|44 (tie)
|Purdue University -- West Lafayette (Krannert)
|West Lafayette, Ind.
|$9,992 per year (in-state, full-time); $19,766 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|83
|44 (tie)
|Rutgers University -- Newark and New Brunswick
|Newark, N.J.
|$27,704 per year (in-state, full-time); $48,096 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|77
|44 (tie)
|Southern Methodist University (Cox)
|Dallas, Texas
|$47,445 per year (full-time)
|215
|44 (tie)
|University of Alabama (Manderson)
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|$10,780 per year (in-state, full-time); $30,250 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|356
|44 (tie)
|University of Utah (Eccles)
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|$30,000 per year (in-state, full-time); $31,000 per year (out-of-state, full-time)
|98
|50 (tie)
|Boston University (Questrom)
|Boston, Mass.
|$56,854 per year (full-time)
|289
|50 (tie)
|Iowa State University (Ivy)
|Ames, Iowa
|$12,494 per year (in-state, full-time), $27,892 per year (out-of-state full-time)
|91
Source: U.S. News