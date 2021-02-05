(The Center Square) – Home and lifestyle products manufacturer Spring Mountain Center will invest $45 million to open new manufacturing and distribution headquarters in Georgia.
The new 275,000-square-foot facility in Winder will create 205 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp said.
“We are so pleased that Spring Mountain Center has chosen Barrow County for their next manufacturing facility in the U.S. It has been a pleasure working with their team over the past year,” Barrow County Economic Development Director Lisa Maloof said.
Spring Mountain Center is a core manufacturer for many U.S. brands, including Kohler, and its products have been among the bestsellers for The Home Depot and Wayfair, Kemp said.
“On behalf of Spring Mountain Center, we’d like to thank Governor Kemp and the state and local community for the warm welcome into Barrow County, Georgia," Spring Mountain Center CEO Jie Xiang said. "They’ve shown tremendous support for our decision to set up our headquarters right in Barrow County, and every conversation has been centered around creating jobs for the highly skilled workforce in the area.”
KB Autosys: The brake pad supplier will invest $38 million to open its first U.S. advanced manufacturing facility in Lone Oak. The investment will create 180 new jobs in Meriwether County, allowing the company to meet demand from automotive customers, including GM, Hyundai and Kia. Based in Korea, KB Autosys is a global supplier of brake pads and linings.