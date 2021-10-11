(The Center Square) – Solar technologies company NanoPV will invest more than $36 million to open a manufacturing and distribution facility in Americus, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.
The investment is expected to create more than 500 jobs in Sumter County. NanoPV makes advanced solar panels and provides manufacturing equipment, end-to-end turnkey solutions and technologies to clients.
“NanoPV is one of the pioneering, most advanced solar technology companies in the world to manufacture energy-efficient, third generation solar panels cost effectively,” Anna Selvan John, president and CEO of NanoPV, said. “We are very proud to execute our largest solar manufacturing entity at Americus, Sumter County, Georgia."
Visa: The digital payment company expansion in Atlanta is expected to create 1,000 jobs "over the next several years," Kemp's office said. A new 123,000-square-foot office is expected to open in 2022.
Advanced Modular Structures: The modular building company will invest more than $14 million to open a new manufacturing facility in unincorporated Fulton County. The investment is expected to create 200 jobs.
NANTRenewables: The bioplastics company will invest up to $29 million to build a manufacturing facility in Savannah. The investment is expected to create 134 jobs in Chatham County. The new facility, to be built in the SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex, will manufacture biogenic renewable mineral plastic enhancers.