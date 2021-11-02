(The Center Square) – SK Group will invest more than $473 million in Georgia to manufacture glass-based substrates for semiconductor chips through its subsidiary, SKC, and several business partners, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.
The investment is expected to create more than 400 jobs in Newton County. The new facility will be built on SKC property in Covington.
SKC Director of New Business Development Dr. Sung Jin Kim was a research professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology from 2012-2015 and helped develop the glass substrate technology through research conducted at Georgia Tech Packaging Research Center.
"SKC strived to develop innovative technology solutions by working with major U.S.-based semiconductor players for many years," Kim said. "The initial scientific research outcomes at Georgia Tech greatly inspired our disruptive, glass-based semiconductor solutions.
"Our new technology will be key in enabling utmost performance with minimal power consumptions for high-performance computing, as well as for high-speed communication applications, and this technology is scalable for many other technology needs. Georgia will be a basecamp for SKC's AI and high-speed data center semiconductor applications."
SKC will be hiring high-tech engineers, skilled technicians and other semiconductor field-experienced talent. It expects to ramp up production by late summer 2023.
Igneo Technologies: The e-waste recycling company will invest $85 million in its first U.S. electronics recycling facility at the Port of Savannah. The investment is expected to create at least 150 jobs in Chatham County. Igneo extracts reusable metal components from e-waste while eliminating organic matter from the material, producing a concentrate of copper and precious metals.
Cannondale: The bicycle company will open a new assembly facility in Effingham County. The expansion is expected to create 60 jobs.