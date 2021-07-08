(The Center Square) – Purple Mattress creator Purple Innovation will expand in McDonough and create 500 jobs, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.
The newest expansion is an addition to the company's announcement last year of 360 new jobs in Henry County.
“Purple is thrilled to expand our footprint across the country to better serve our customers and create jobs in Henry County,” Purple CEO Joe Megibow said in a statement. “We know that Georgia is the right place to add these important roles as we build on the incredible foundation we’ve established with Governor Kemp and Henry County.”
The expansion will be used as a customer care center, and the new jobs will be filled across production, fulfillment, customer care and other areas of Purple's business.
Woodgrain: The wood moldings, doors and windows manufacturer will invest $10 million to expand in Leesburg. The investment is expected to create 150 jobs in Lee County. The company maintains manufacturing operations in Lee and Sumter counties and a distribution facility in Gwinnett County.
Pregis: The protective packaging manufacturer will invest more than $14 million to open a manufacturing facility in McDonough. The investment is expected to create up to 150 jobs in Henry County over the next few years.
InFlex: The subsidiary of plastics manufacturer Amcor Inc. will invest nearly $8 million to expand in Alma. The investment is expected to create 100 jobs in Bacon County.