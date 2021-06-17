(The Center Square) – Hydrogen solutions provider Plug Power will invest $84 million to open a green hydrogen fuel production plant in Kingsland, Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.
The investment is expected to create 24 jobs in Camden County. Plug Power’s GenKey solution combines critical elements to power and fuel and provides services to Amazon, BMW, Southern Company, The Home Depot, Group Carrefour and Walmart.
“With this hydrogen production plant, we are expanding our green hydrogen network to provide zero-emissions fuel to customers in Georgia and across the Southeast,” Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh said. “Investing in Camden County is the right choice to support Plug Power’s continued growth.”
The facility will be located at the Camden County Industrial Park.
Soliant: The health care and education staffing company plans to expand its Peachtree Corners operations. The expansion is expected to create 200 jobs in Gwinnett County. Once the expansion is complete, Soliant will employ more than 600 people in Peachtree Corners.
Semperit Industrial Products: The highly specialized rubber products supplier will invest $9 million to open a new American headquarters in Newnan. The investment is expected to create 70 jobs in Coweta County.