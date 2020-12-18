(The Center Square) – Auto parts supplier JinTech America will open its first advanced manufacturing facility in the U.S. in Georgia.
JinTech will invest nearly $4.5 million to open the facility in the Northwest Harris Business Park in West Point, creating 70 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp said.
“JinTech is eager for further opportunities to become a more prominent global automotive supplier with this expansion to the United States,” JinTech America Plant President Jinsik Son said in a statement.
The South Korea-based company manufactures interior motor vehicle parts and accessories. Its new facility in Harris County will allow JinTech to more easily serve one of its main customers, Kia, which also is located in West Point. In addition to Kia, JinTech’s customers include Hyundai and General Motors.
ByoPlanet International: The electrostatic spray technology producer will invest nearly $7 million to expand manufacturing operations in Athens, creating 250 jobs in Clarke County. A new 40,800-square-foot facility is expected to open by the end of the year. ByoPlanet International will maintain its 5,500-square-foot facility near Athens-Ben Epps Airport. Among the new jobs are more than 200 advanced manufacturing, engineering, management and office staff positions. The company has added more than 100 new positions since March.
VT Industries: The countertops and commercial doors manufacturer will invest $24 million in Rome to expand manufacturing operations by 39,000 square feet. The expansion will create 42 news jobs in Floyd County, increasing VT Industries' on-site employment by 33%. Based in Iowa, VT Industries began operating in Rome in 1990 and previously expanded its Rome presence in 2015 by acquiring Capitoline Products.
Path-Tec: The health care logistics and supply chain solutions provider will invest more than $5 million to expand operations in Columbus. It expects to create 350 new jobs with the expansion, bringing its employment total to 565 people. Path-Tec's new 106,000-square-foot facility will be in the Corporate Ridge Business Park.
Wincore Window Company: The premium vinyl windows and fiberglass entry door systems manufacturer is expanding its Swainsboro operations, creating an additional 100 jobs in Emanuel County.