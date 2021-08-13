(The Center Square) – Georgia experienced record job creation and investments from economic development projects in fiscal year 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp and economic officials said.
Job creation from the projects grew by 5%, a record compared with previous years. Investments from the projects increased by 46%, officials said.
Investments totaled $10.9 billion between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, and 33,439 jobs were created in the state through 379 projects supported by the Georgia Department of Economic Development's (GDEcD) Global Commerce Division.
"In addition to the overall state of our economy, setting new economic development records during a global pandemic is further evidence that Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business," Kemp said. "By remaining open for business and working alongside local economic development partners and private sector business leaders, we've been able to create greater opportunities for hardworking Georgians and prioritize attracting key industries that bring quality jobs and investments to every corner of the Peach State."
Intuitive: The medical technology company will invest $500 million to expand in Peachtree Corners. The investment is expected to create 1,200 jobs in Gwinnett County. The company plans to grow its campus to include more than 750,000 square feet of manufacturing and engineering operations by 2024.
Vanderlande Industries: The material handling and logistics company will invest more than $59 million to expand in Marietta. The investment is expected to create up to 500 new jobs in Cobb County, bringing the company's total employment to more than 1,250 people in Georgia.